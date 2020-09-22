IPL 2020: How Shreyas Iyer put Sourav Ganguly in awkward position

Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer has given a clarification regarding his statement about BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and his team's coach Ricky Ponting a day after courting controversy.

Iyer had tweeted, "As a young captain, I am thankful to Ricky and Dada for being a part of my journey as a cricketer and captain last season. My comment yesterday was to emphasise my gratitude towards the role they have both played in my personal growth as a captain."



Iyer had made headlines when he sang the BCCI President's praises while talking about people who have helped in establishing a successful cricket career. Iyer told commentator Simon Doull on the pitch that his team could've chosen batting first but he has learnt to take responsibility and his task became much easier with Ponting and Ganguly around. The Delhi Capitals captain made this statement before the match against Kings XI Punjab.

Iyer's statement on Ganguly put the latter in a spot since fans decided to bring attention to a conflict of interest charge on Dada. Prior to helming the world's richest cricket body, Sourav Ganguly had quit his position as the mentor of the IPL team Delhi Capitals but still continues to remain brand ambassador for JSW cement.

JSW Sports, the sports arm of the JSW group and GMR group jointly own the IPL team Delhi Capitals. As per the BCCI constitution under the Lodha Committee formed post the 2013 IPL betting scandal, the BCCI chief cannot be allowed to remain associated with any of the IPL teams.

