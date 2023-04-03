IPL 2023: Delhi Metro to extend train timings to help fans watch matches

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will extend the timings of the last trains on all metro lines, excluding the Airport Line, by 30 to 45 minutes. This will happen on those days when IPL 2023 matches will be played at night in the city.

Seven IPL T20 matches are scheduled for April 4, 11, 20, 29, and May 6, and 13 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

“In view of the IPL T20 matches which are scheduled as day-night fixtures at Arun Jaitley Stadium (Ferozshah Kotla Ground), which is adjacent to the Delhi Gate Metro station on the Violet Line (Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh line), DMRC will be extending its last train timings by about 30-45 minutes on all lines (except Airport Line) to enable spectators to reach their destination smoothly. These days are April 4, 11, 20, 29, and May 6 and 13,” the DMRC said.

The last train on the Blue Line will arrive at Noida Electronic City at 11:25 p.m., Vaishali at 11:30 p.m., Dwarka Sector 21 at 11:10 p.m. (towards NOIDA) and (towards Vaishali) at 11:20 p.m.

The timings of the metro trains have been changed to ensure that passengers travelling in all directions from the interchange stations of Kashmere Gate, Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, Kirti Nagar, Lajpat Nagar, and Inderlok have access to connecting services, DMRC said in a statement.

Additional employees, token vending machines, and pre-vended token counters will all be stationed at the Delhi Gate station to ensure seamless operation on the days when extra services will be offered.

