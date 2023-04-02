IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma joins MS Dhoni in elite list, finishes 200 matches as captain in T20

Cricketer Rohit Sharma has become India's second captain to finish 200 T20 matches. On Sunday, April 2, he accomplished the feat in Mumbai Indians' IPL 2023 opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru.

Rohit Shama also created a new record by becoming the third captain in T20 history to finish 200 matches as skipper. MS Dhoni, the former T20 World Cup leader tops the list, with a captaincy of 307 times in the shortest format of the game.

Dhoni (307) and Darren Sammy (208) are the two other players on the list who are ahead of Rohit.

Currently, the Indian cricket team skipper is just 121 runs away from becoming the third batsman in IPL history to score 6000 runs. Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan are the other two batsmen who have accomplished this record, while David Warner leads the IPL with 5881 runs.

In today's match, RCB won the toss and chose to field first.

"With this new rule teams are backing themselves to chase. At the end of the day you have to play good cricket to win. We know we have to bat first here. The pitch looks good, we just have to come out with positive intent," Rohit said at the toss.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Reece Topley, Mohammed Siraj

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer, Arshad Khan

