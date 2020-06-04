JAC 8th result declared: Jharkhand board; check at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jacresults.com

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced the results of class 8 examination on June 4. Around 5.12 lakh students who appeared for the exam can check their results via jac.nic.in, jacresults.com,jac.jharkhand.gov.in, and jharresults.nic.in. Jharkhand Academic Council's chairman Arvind Prasad Singh said, "The results of class 8 exam will be declared today at 2 pm, following which it will be available on the websites," as mentioned in The Indian Express.

Once the results are out, here's how to check the results:

Step 1: Students can visit any of the aforementioned websites.

Step 2: To check results through these websites, the candidates have to key in their registration number, roll number and the given security code.

Step 3: The results will flash on the screen.

Step 4: Download and save for future reference.

According to the Jharkhand board, the students must not trust any sources other than the official ones. For those students faced with internet connectivity issues, the JAC has also made the SMS facility available. However, the board has not prescribed any official method or procedure, going by the format used for last year, students can try using this process. Type RESULT JAC9 Roll Code Roll number and send this SMS to 5676750 or 56263. It is expected that the class 8 students will also be able to secure a pass percentage similar to their seniors in class 9 at 97.42 per cent.

Also read: JAC Class 8 Result 2020 to be announced at 2pm today: Here's where to check