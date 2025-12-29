Japanese tourists in swimwear stopped by locals at Varanasi’s Dashashwamedh Ghat, video goes viral

A video showing a group of Japanese tourists being confronted by locals at Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi has stirred strong reactions on social media, prompting a broader conversation about religious sensitivity and hospitality towards foreign visitors.

The incident, which occurred on December 25, reportedly began when a few Japanese nationals, seen wearing Santa hats and red swimwear, were preparing to bathe in the Ganga River. According to a report by Dainik Bhaskar, local devotees objected to the tourists' attire and behaviour, accusing them of disrespecting the sanctity of the river and, in one case, allegedly urinating in it.

In the now-viral footage, a visibly agitated voice can be heard saying, “Don’t you have common sense? This is our Holy River. So many people are taking a bath here. Fold your hands and apologise.” The locals also insisted the tourist call their guide.

Japanese tourists were mobbed, harassed, and verbally abused in Varanasi — then forced to apologise for wearing a swimsuit and a Santa Claus hat.

Let that sink in.



A country that claims “Atithi Devo Bhava”⁰A city that calls itself spiritual⁰Yet guests are publicly humiliated… pic.twitter.com/fDhg5lJXWe — Believer (@PredatorVolk) December 28, 2025

One of the tourists is seen apologising on the steps of the ghat, amid rising tensions. No physical violence was reported.

The video has since sparked a flurry of comments online, reflecting mixed views on the confrontation. Some users criticised the tourists’ choice of attire and conduct, calling it culturally insensitive. “Foreigners wearing Santa caps, half naked and swimming like this is a regular water body is not sensible,” wrote one user.

Others urged for a more measured approach. “Bathing in a swimsuit is never a problem but if the locals were offended… they can personally approach them and politely disclose it,” one commenter noted, pointing out the apparent confusion on the tourists' faces.

Another user highlighted the hypocrisy in public outrage: “It would be really great if people showed the same commitment when it comes to stopping others from littering in the same holy river.”

Responding to the incident, Varanasi police issued a statement through the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Kashi, clarifying that the situation was resolved peacefully. “Japanese tourists were questioned by other pilgrims over bathing. The tourists apologised, after which the matter was resolved peacefully. Police clarified that no physical assault took place.”

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Atul Anjaan Tripathi added that the dispute stemmed from a misunderstanding. “Both sides later spoke to each other, apologised, and resolved the issue on the spot.” No formal complaint was lodged, and police are continuing their inquiry into the matter.