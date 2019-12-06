JEE (Main) 2020 admit card to be released shortly; check on jeemain.nta.ac.in

The admit card for Joint Entrance exam (JEE)-main will be releasing on Friday, December 6. The National Testing Agency (NTA), in its official notification said, that JEE-mains admit card will release on jeemain.nta.ac.in website.

The JEE (Main) first test will be held between January 6 and January 11, next year. The exam will be conducted in two shifts--from 9:30 am- 12:30 pm and from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

The second JEE (Main) will be held between April 3, 2020 and April 9, 2020.

Candidates can download examination material, sample papers, previous year's question papers from the official website.

The JEE (Main) exam will be held in "Computer Based Test" (CBT) mode only. Only drawing test for B.Arch will be held in offline mode.

How to download JEE Main Admit Card 2020

Step 1: Log on to the official website of JEE Main 2020: jeemain.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link : "January JEE (Main) 2020 admit cards"

Step 3: Enter your application number and password

Step 4: Click on submit. Your JEE Main Admit Card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the admit card and take print out of the same.

JEE Main is applicable for admission to IIITs, NITs, and CFTIs though Central Seat Allocation Board. However, beside JEE Main, the candidate should also have at least 75 per cent marks in the 12th class, or be in the top 20 percentile in the 12th class examinations conducted by the respective boards. Additionally, for the SC/ST candidates, qualifying score for the 12th class examination is 65 per cent.

From 2019 onwards, JEE Main was conducted by the National Testing Agency. Until 2018, this exam was being conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).