JEE Main 2021 to be held more than twice a year

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has said the JEE Mains exam could be conducted more than twice in 2021 to allow students to improve their scores and ranking.

The Union Minister said the authorities concerned will try to release the date sheet for JEE Main 2021 exam first phase as soon as possible so that students have enough time to prepare for the top engineering entrance exam.

The Education Minister made these statements during his latest live interaction with students regarding 2021 board exams and entrance exams. #EducationMinisterGoesLive was trending on Twitter and students aired their questions to the Union Minister.

While addressing one of the student queries on reducing the syllabus for the entrance exam as a one-time measure for this session, he said the issue is being discussed and attempts are being made to frame questions in accordance with the changes made to the syllabus.

The minister stated that changes to the question paper format have been proposed, apart from considering syllabus reduction.

According to the proposed changes, students could be given a choice to answer 75 questions (25 questions each in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics) questions out of 90 questions (30 questions in each of the subject).

In JEE Main 2020, there was no such choice as the candidates had to answer all 75 questions (25 questions each in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics).

Addressing a student question on NEET 2021, the Union Education Minister also said that like 2020, the medical entrance exam for 2021 will not be cancelled.

