Jet Airways CEO gets stuck in traffic after leaving Delhi airport, shares video

Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor blamed "masses of trucks heading out of Delhi" and towards Gurugram for the late-night traffic he encountered after leaving terminal 3 of the Delhi airport last night. In his video, he mentioned Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari highlighting the sluggish traffic flow around the airport.

After leaving the T3 parking lot, Kapoor claimed it took him 45 minutes to reach the right turn under the highway that leads to National Highway 48, which goes to Gurugram. In an update posted at 12:39 am this morning, he claimed to have been stuck at the location for 15 minutes.

In a subsequent video, the CEO of Jet Airways attributed the gridlocked traffic to numerous trucks on the highway and a parked car.

“It has taken 45 minutes to get from DEL T3 parking to the right turn under the highway to get onto NH-48 towards Gurgaon. And we have been stuck at this spot here for at least 15 minutes… The culprit: masses of trucks heading out of Delhi on NH48, and one car parked facing the wrong direction on the left lane of the highway with headlights on but no driver. This video at 12.45am,” Kapoor wrote.

Kapoor was still stuck in traffic at around 1 in the morning because the parked car was slowing down other traffic in the left lane.

He also pointed out about the trucks that were randomly parked in the middle of the highway near the Delhi-Haryana border.

“As we approach the Haryana border, trucks randomly parked in the middle of the highway, not even on the leftmost lane. How many accidents, how many lives lost due to accidents caused by this? Can this not be controlled?” Kapoor posed the question in a tweet that included the National Highways Authority of India, Nitin Gadkari, and the Delhi Traffic Police.

While Terminal 3 (T3) struggles with long lines and harried passengers, Sanjiv Kapoor's warning about traffic near Delhi airport comes when airlines are advising travellers to arrive at the airport at least three and a half hours before their flights to avoid peak rush hours.

