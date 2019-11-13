JIPMER Admit Card 2020 for entrance exam released on jipmer.edu.in

Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER) has released the JIPMER admit card 2020 for MD/MS and DM/MCh Entrance January 2020 session on its official website.

The candidates who have applied for the examination can download the JIPMER PG Admit Card 2020 from the official website at https://jipmer.edu.in/.

JIPMER January 2020 session exam is scheduled on for December 8, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Step by step ways to download the JIPMER PG Admit card 2020

Visit jipmer.edu.in JIPMER's official website

Step 2: Click on the 'latest examination' section

Step 3: Click 'JIPMER MD/MS and DM/MCh Entrance Jan 2020 Session'

Step 4: As the new page opens, click on the admit card download link

Step 5: You will be redirected to a login page

Step 6: Now you can log in with your user credentials. After that, you can download the PDF copy of JIPMER PG Admit card 20 and take a print out.