JNU protest LIVE updates: 4 Delhi metro stations closed; students protest near Safdarjung Tomb

JNU students have been protesting against the fee hike at the university. On Monday morning, JNU students took to the streets to march to the Parliament. The Delhi Police said that the protesting students were not granted permission to undertake a march. The police force attempted to stop the marching students at Ber Sarai. However, the students moved forth. They were yet stopped at Safdarjung Tomb where they carried on their protest. The students are demanding a full rollback of the hostel fee hike. The HRD ministry has appointed a three-member committee to hold a dialogue with the students and to restore normalcy to the university.

Follow the live updates on the JNU protest here:

5:35 PM: Visuals of clash between JNU students and police:

#WATCH Delhi: Clash between Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students and police, earlier today. Delhi Police PRO has said that they will inquire into lathi charge allegations made by JNU students. pic.twitter.com/5yOhuDBvdi ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2019

5:20 PM: According to reports, JNU students were lathicharged near Safdarjung Tomb. JNUSU has demanded the release of detained students.

5:05 PM: Traffic affected in several areas of the city including Moti Bagh, Hyatt Hotel, AIIMS, Safdarjun Road, Aurobindo Marg. Additional police have been deployed in Krishna Menon Marg and Rajaji Marg.

4:50 PM: Delhi Metro stations where operations have been affected in some manner:

Lok Kalyan Marg

Udyog Bhawan

Patel Chowk

Central Secretariat

4:45 PM: Mandeep S Randhawa, Delhi Police PRO, said, "We are trying to talk to the students about their demands and convince them to not take law in their hands. Regarding the allegation of laathi charge, we will inquire into it."

4:39 PM: JNU students protest near Safdarjung Tomb

Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students march to Parliament stopped by Police near Safdarjung Tomb. They are demanding complete fee roll back along with other demands. pic.twitter.com/1NikWSWHvJ ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2019

4:25 PM: Traffic in parts of Delhi hit by JNU protest

Traffic in some parts of Delhi has been affected as JNU students continue to move towards Parliament. A senior police officer reportedly said that traffic at Nelson Mandela Marg, Aurobindo Marg and Baba Gang Nath Marg was moving at a snail's pace.

4:15 PM: Lucknow University students extend support to protesting JNU students

Extending support to protest at JNU, students of University of Lucknow have given their solidarity to the ongoing JNU Fee Hike Movement.

"We the students of University of Lucknow gives our solidarity to the ongoing JNU Fee Hike Movement. We condemn the severe crushing of students movement and serious threats to crumble their voice in this mean time," the students said in a statement.

4:10 PM: Education secretary R Subrahmanyam on Monday announced the Centre has ordered the formation of a three-member committee to restore normal functioning of JNU.

"With a view to restore normal functioning of JNU, through dialogue with all stakeholders and to advise the university administration for resolution of contentious issues, the government has appointed a high-powered committee," the ministry of human resource and development notified on November 17.

4:00 PM: Entry, exit at 3 metro stations near parliament temporarily closed

Entry and exit points of three Delhi Metro stations, Udyog Bhawan, Patel Chowk and Central Secretariat, near Parliament have been closed temporarily amid the ongoing JNU protest, authorities reportedly said on Monday.

"As advised by Delhi Police, trains are not halting at Udyog Bhawan and Patel Chowk. Exit/Entry gates for Udyog Bhawan, Patel Chowk and Central Secretariat have been closed temporarily," the DMRC tweeted.

3:55 PM: Police lathi charge as protesters break barricades

The police has lathi charge as protesters break barricades as they demand a complete rollback of the hostel fee hike.

3:50 PM: Protesters took alternate route from Bikaji Cama Place to reach Parliament

After face-off with police force, the protesters took an alternate route from Bikaji Cama Place to continue their march to Parliament.

3:45 PM: Such massive deployment of forces not even during emergency, says Sitaram Yechury

Senior CPI leader Sitaram Yechury said that such a massive deployment of forces was not seen even during the Emergency.

JNU under seige; such a massive deployment of forces was not seen even during the Emergency.

A peaceful protest march to Parliament against the unprecedented fee hikes is being focibly stopped by the police.

Strongly condemn this denial of basic democratic right to protest. pic.twitter.com/Fdhoj62wBN Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) November 18, 2019

3:30 PM: Police detains several students as protesters break barricades

Hundreds of JNU students were stopped and several detained as they started their march towards Parliament as they demand a complete rollback of the hostel fee hike.

"Section 144 was imposed in the entire New Delhi district. The exact number of detainees is yet to be ascertained," a senior official reportedly said.

3:15PM: Due to the ongoing strike by a group of students, thousands of students who wish to participate in the JNU academic programmes and plan to complete their academic requirements for continuance in the University, are adversely affected, ANI reported.

3:00 PM: Several student leaders detained by police

Delhi Police detained several leaders of the agitation as they were insisting on marching forward.

2:45pm: We are given lollipop in terms of the partial rollback, says a JNU student

Priyanka, a JNU student said that the government is giving them a lollipop in terms of the partial rollback. "I am the first from my family to reach university. There are many others like me. Education is not the birthright of a privileged few," Priyanka, another student," she said.

Akshat, a JNU student said, "The students' union has not been informed by the ministry about the formation of a panel. The administration's officials and the panel should speak to the elected union to solve the issue."

2:15 PM: Police stops students 1.5 km from JNU

The Delhi Police stopped the JNU students march 1.5 km from the campus. Some students were also detained.

1:45 PM: Face-off between JNU students and police

There was a face-off between Delhi Police and JNU students as the latter were stopped by the security forces on their march to the Parliament.

1:30 PM: CPI leader Sitaram Yechury condemns police deployment

"JNU under seige; such a massive deployment of forces was not seen even during the Emergency. A peaceful protest march to Parliament against the unprecedented fee hikes is being focibly stopped by the police. Strongly condemn this denial of basic democratic right to protest," stated Yechury.

1:15PM: JNUTA condemns police deployment, barricading at gates of campus

"The massive police deployment and barricading at the gates of the JNU campus appears to be only for the purpose of preventing the students from taking out their planned march to Parliament. Such measures to thwart the exercise of constitutionally guaranteed democratic rights and to impede the students from peacefully taking their voice beyond the campus would be extremely unfortunate and the JNUTA hopes that no such situation will eventually arise," said JNU Teachers' Association.

1:00 PM: Delhi Police stops JNU students at Ber Sarai

The Delhi Police has stopped the marching JNU students at Ber Sarai. They have been stopped from carrying on the march to Parliament.