Journalist Danish Siddiqui's family to initiate legal action against Taliban

Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui’s family, on March 22, will initiate legal action to investigate his alleged killing and bring those responsible, including high-level commanders and leaders of the Taliban.

Danish Siddiqui, who was a Reuters photographer since 2010, was killed on July 16, 2021, while covering a clash between Afghan security forces and Taliban fighters near a border crossing with Pakistan, confirmed an Afghan commander, as per a Reuters report.

Siddiqui, a native of New Delhi, is survived by his wife Rike and two young children.

According to the official, Afghan special forces were fighting to retake the main market area of Spin Boldak when Siddiqui and a senior Afghan officer were killed in what the army described as Taliban crossfire, Reuters had reported.

Siddiqui’s parents Akhtar Siddiqui and Shahida Akhtar will move to International Criminal Court against Taliban tomorrow and hold an online press conference on legal action against the Taliban, read a statement issued by the Cicero Chambers, a New Delhi-based law firm.

Reuters, in its report, had also added that it was unable to independently verify the details of the renewed fighting described by the Afghan military official, who had asked not to be identified before Afghanistan's Defence Ministry made a statement. Other circumstances surrounding Siddiqui’s death are still not clear yet.

Avi Singh of Cicero Chambers will be representing the family and will read out salient features of this complaint — including the names of key persons responsible for Siddiqui’s death. The press conference will be held through a Zoom call at 01:30 PM (IST) on Tuesday.

The law firm said, “These acts and this killing constitutes not only a murder but a crime against humanity and a war crime. This was not an isolated incident. The Taliban’s military code of conduct, published as the Layha, has a policy of attacking civilians, including journalists. The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan documented over 70,000 civilian casualties attributed to the Taliban.”

Siddiqui had covered the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, the Myanmar's Rohingya refugees crisis, the Hong Kong protests and Nepal earthquakes as a part of the Reuters photography team.