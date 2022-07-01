Journalist Welfare Scheme: Govt approves assistance for 35 families

The central government has approved the Journalist Welfare Scheme (JWS) committee's proposal to provide financial assistance to journalists who lost their lives.

As per the recommendations of the committee, chaired by the Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Apurva Chandra, the central government will provide financial relief to the families of 35 journalists who have lost their lives. This includes financial aid for the families of 16 journalists who lost their lives during the Covid-19 pandemic under the JWS. The families will be provided with assistance up to Rs 5 lakh.

The JWS committee also recommended financial support for the treatment of five journalists who were suffering from serious illnesses, and two journalists who were permanently disabled. During the meeting, the committee approved an aid package worth Rs 1.81 crore.

As many as 123 families of journalists who lost their lives owing to Covid-19 have received aid so far under the programme. With the current approvals, 139 households have received assistance.

Under the scheme, the families of journalists are provided with financial assistance up to Rs 5 lakh in the event of the death of the journalist causing extreme hardship. Additionally, assistance is given to journalists in the event of significant accidents, lasting disabilities, or serious medical conditions.

Assistance totalling Rs 6.47 crore was given to 134 journalists and their families during the previous fiscal year under various categories.

