Jyotiraditya Scindia persuades MP minister to stop protest for road construction, makes him wear ‘chappal’

Madhya Pradesh’s Energy Minister and MLA from Gwalior, Pradyuman Singh Tomar had vowed not to put on slippers until the roads in his district were fixed, but Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia persuaded him to do so after two months.



The minister was forced to wear slippers by Jyotiraditya Scindia while he was in Gwalior on Sunday. On October 20, while conducting an inspection, Pradyuman Singh noticed the poor condition of the roads in his district.



The minister promised to wear slippers only when the roads were well built after hearing people complain to him about the state of the roads.



For fixing the roads, the minister thanked Narendra Singh Tomar, Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh.



“Tomar had stopped wearing shoes for the construction of roads in his area. The chief minister (Shivraj Singh Chouhan) has given approval for these road works and they will be soon completed and inaugurated,” Scindia told reporters.



Tomar was one of several Congress MLAs who left the party in March 2020, along with Scindia, causing the Kamal Nath government to collapse.



In 2020, he won a byelection on a Bharatiya Janata Party ticket and was appointed energy minister in the Chouhan government.