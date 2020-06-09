Jyotiraditya Scindia, mother test positive for coronavirus, admitted to Delhi's Max Hospital

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and his mother Madhavi Raje Scindia have tested positive for coronavirus and are admitted to Max Hospital in Delhi. Scindia underwent the COVID-19 test following a sore throat and fever. Both of them were reportedly admitted to Max Saket hospital four days ago. Though Jyotiraditya Scindia had shown some symptoms, his mother was asymptomatic. The result that came today showed both of them had been infected with COVID-19 virus.

Meanwhile, the authorities are in the process of tracing all those who they may have come in contact with recently. The rising COVID-19 tally in India is not showing any signs of decline, and India is now among the top five most-affected countries in the world. Scindia's home state, Madhya Pradesh, is also one of the affected states with the coronavirus pandemic. The state has reported 9,638 COVID-19 cases, including 2,688 active ones, 6,536 recoveries and 414 deaths.

India on Tuesday reported the highest single-day spike of 9,987 new COVID-19 cases and 331 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the country now stands at 2,66,598, including 1,29,917 active cases, 1,29,215 cured/discharged/migrated and 7,466 deaths, the latest Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data suggests.

