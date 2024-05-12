Kami Rita Sherpa climbs Mount Everest for 29th time; shatters own record

'Everest man’ Kami Rita Sherpa, a Nepali mountain climber and guide, has become the first person to climb Mount Everest for a record 29 times. Sherpa broke his record of 28 ascends to the world's highest peak.

Kami embarked on the Spring Season Everest expedition from Kathmandu, accompanying a team of approximately 28 climbers. Seven Summit Treks organised the expedition to conquer the world's highest peak.

He now holds the record for the most ascents of the world's tallest peak in its 71-year climbing history.

Originating from Thame village, the 54-year-old mountaineer successfully reached the world's highest peak, which stands at an elevation of 8,848.86 meters (29,032 feet). His feat has set a new benchmark in the history of Himalayan mountaineering, ANI reported.

Kami Rita first climbed Mt Everest on May 13, 1994, at the age of 24. Since then, he has been expertly guiding foreign climbers to the peak.

The veteran guide has also summited other Himalayan giants like K2, Lhotse, Manaslu and Cho Oyu.

The 54-year-old Sherpa climber and guide in the last spring season had climbed the 8848.86 meters tall highest peak two times within a week setting a record for the 28th summit. But the climber has hinted at his plans to climb the peak twice this time again.

Before the summit, Kami Rita had said that he "has no plan of climbing Sagarmatha (the Nepalese name for Mount Everest) for any specified number of times."

"Congratulations to Kami Rita Sherpa @kamiritasherpa a senior guide at Seven Summit Treks for the 29th successful ascent of Mt Everest this morning at 7:25 AM, 12 May 2024. This ascent earns Kami Rita the title of 'Most Successful Ascent of Mt. Everest by an Individual,'" the Seven Summit Treks shared in an Instagram post on Sunday morning breaking the news about the successful summit.

“Phenomenal Sherpa!”, Amitabh Kant, former CEO of the NITI Aayog, posted on X (formally Twitter) hailing the feat.

"Congratulations to Kami Rita Sherpa @kamiritasherpa a senior guide at Seven Summit Treks for the 29th successful ascent of Mt Everest this morning at 7:25 AM, 12 May 2024. This ascent earns Kami Rita the title of 'Most Successful Ascent of Mt. Everest by an Individual,'" the Seven Summit Treks said in an Instagram post on Sunday morning.

On Friday, a team of 10 Nepalese Sherpas, entrusted with the critical task of rope-fixing, successfully summited Mount Everest. The team, led by Dendi Sherpa from Seven Summit Treks, reached the summit at 8:15 pm, according to an ANI report.

