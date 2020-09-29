Kangana Ranaut vs Sona Mohapatra: Rangoli calls singer 'average junk'

Kangana Ranaut has blocked singer Sona Mohapatra on Twitter after the latter countered the former's 'selective feminism' jibe at Anushka Sharma. Following this, Kangana Ranaut's sister and manager, Rangoli Chandel has shared an Instagram story that read, "Sona Ji I don't even know who you are and what you do, but keep Kangana's Google page all the time commenting on everything she says, Kangana loves responding to trolls who stimulate her intellectually or emotionally. What will she talk to you about? You have nothing to offer her; she can't stand below average junk. @sonamohapatra (sic)"

The Ambarsariya singer had shared the news of Kangana Ranaut blocking her on Twitter with her followers and said the Manikarnika actor 'wants to criticise everyone and everything ' but needs to learn 'how to take it' herself. Mohapatra also said that Ranaut has not ever stood up for anyone else but herself.