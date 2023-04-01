Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case update: Delhi police files 800-page charge sheet, 117 witnesses

Today Delhi Police filed an 800-page charge sheet in the Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case where a 20-year-old woman was killed in the early hours of the New Year after being hit by a car and dragged for 13 kilometres.

There are 117 witnesses named on the charge sheet against the 7 accused.

Amit Khanna, 25, an employee of SBI Cards; Deepak Khanna, 26, a driver for Gramin Sewa; Mithun, 26, a hairdresser; Manoj Mittal, 27, a ration shop dealer, and Krishan, 27, who works for the Spanish Culture Centre, were the five men who were detained shortly after the car was located. They have been charged with sections of the law relating to murder, conspiracy to murder, destruction of evidence, and reckless driving.

However, the car owner Ashutosh and Ankush, who were initially on the run, have been accused of destroying evidence, lying and giving misleading information to the police, conspiring, and protecting the accused.

Ashutosh and Ankush are currently out on bail, but Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Manoj, and Mithun are in judicial custody.

The police said, “Based on the material and evidence collected during the investigation, to the best of capabilities, sufficient material has come on record to prosecute the accused."

The Indian Criminal Code's Section 302 (murder) was recently invoked in the case by the Delhi Police. It was initially reported for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and rash driving in public.

This incident occurred on 1st January when Anjali Singh was heading home with a friend on her scooter. She was hit by a car, and her leg was caught in a wheel. The vehicle dragged her away while her friend suffered minor injuries.

The accused drove around in the car for two hours, said the police. When the accused, who was allegedly drunk, realised that the woman was trapped under the car, they continued to drive in the same general direction while making numerous U-turns to shake off the body.

Also Read: BSEB 2023: Bihar Board 10th Results Announced; Check Pass Percentage, Toppers