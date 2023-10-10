scorecardresearch
Kannada Bigg Boss: Karnataka Congress MLA draws criticism for entering reality show, DK Shivakumar reacts

Speculations have been doing rounds whether Pradeep Eshwar entered the reality show as a new contestant or a guest

SUMMARY
  • Karnataka Congress MLA Pradeep Eshwar entered the Kannada version of the TV reality show Bigg Boss, which has stirred new controversy and criticism
  • A promotional video from the show makes it very evident that the Congress legislator has joined the Bigg Boss Kannada reality show
  • However, on Monday, the Bigg Boss team clarified that he had entered the house just as a guest and not as a contestant

Karnataka Congress MLA Pradeep Eshwar entered the Kannada version of the TV reality show Bigg Boss, which turned into a controversy for him. Now, the Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar reacted and said it was his "personal choice".

“There are public representatives who have acted in movies as well. I'm sure he will continue to do his job as an MLA. Entering Bigg Boss Kannada is his personal choice, and no one has the right to stop him from doing so,” Shivakumar said.

Previously, a promotional video from the show made it very evident that the Congress legislator has joined the reality show. This also led to speculation that he entered the reality show as a new contestant or a guest.

The Vande Mataram Social Service Organisation raised concerns and complained to the Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, UT Khader, claiming that Eshwar was neglecting the responsibilities he has towards his constituency.

However, on Monday, the Bigg Boss team clarified that he had entered the house just as a guest and not as a contestant. As soon as the MLA returned from the Bigg Boss house, he announced that the money he had received for the guest appearance in the show would be donated to an orphanage.

Speaking to News 18, MLA Pradeep Eshwar shared about his decision to entre the Bigg Boss Kannada house and said, “I was a motivational speaker there. I am proud of myself; I don’t care."

This news attracted lots of reactions from the internet users as well. One of the users wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), “Nothing wrong in that. We support him. Big boss kannada is biggest reality show in @ColorsKannada karnataka. around 1 crore people watches every day. He went to the show to give motivation to the contestants and viewers. Whatever he is getting money, he is donating to orphanage.”

While another user wrote, “Instead of working on solving the problems faced by people and being available to them, what precedent does Mr Pradeep Eshwar set if he is locked in BigBoss house for 90 days?"

Asking to take action against the leader, a third user wrote, "I am congressman Dear DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah, Eshwar Khandre. Please take action against Chikkaballapur MLA Pradeep Eshwar who joined Bigg Boss Kannada. The people elected him for their service. How come he is so irresponsible? Colors Kannada, Kiccha Sudeep, don’t you know this?"

“If he is in as a guest for 1-2 days no issues... If he is in for 3 months then it's not right,” wrote the fourth one.

Published on: Oct 10, 2023, 6:59 PM IST
