Kerala Karunya Plus KN-244 lottery results released today

The results for Karunya Plus Kn-244 lottery have been released by the Kerala lottery department on Thursday. The live results began coming in from 3:00 pm and the full results were made available on Kerala lottery's official website after 4:00 pm.

The price of Kerala's Karunya Plus KN-244 lottery ticket is Rs 30. The first prize in the lottery draw is Rs 80 lakh, whereas the second prize is of Rs 10 lakh. The third prize is worth Rs 1 lakh. There is also a consolation prize of Rs 8,000.

The fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth prizes are worth Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100 respectively.

Participants can tally their lottery numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in Kerala Government Gazette. Winners are expected to submit their tickets within 30 days.