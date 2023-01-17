Kerala native's ‘Malayali’ beer tastes massive success in Poland

One pint of a beer, known as Malayali, is helping to close the distance between Kerala's Palakkad and Poland. Malayali, a beer created by Chandramohan Nallur using Indian rice and European hops, is gradually displacing other beers on Polish bar shelves.



As per a report by The New Indian Express, when Palakkad native Chandramohan Nallur got the idea of creating a beer, he didn’t have an iota of doubt about the name.



The beer's name, according to the 38-year-old, is a reflection of his love for fellow Malayalis. He is the first Malayali director of the Chamber of Commerce in Poland. The beverage was created out of necessity, and the Russia-Ukraine war played a role in its development.



According to the report, Nallur's father was having difficulty selling five containers of rice flakes that he had purchased before Russia invaded Ukraine.



“I was trying to find different ways to help an African friend who was struggling to sell five containers of rice flakes he had bought before the invasion. As the conflict escalated, there was nothing we could do to save the rice flakes,” he told the newspaper.



“Because of the lack of storage facilities, we decided to convert them into pet food, but the plan was scrapped. We read about Komban beer, which was produced outside India. This was our inspiration to find use for the flakes,” Nallur recalled.



But Nallur isn't the only one making global waves. Komban, a beer created by Kochi native Vivek Pillai, is extremely popular in the United Kingdom. Nallur hopes to replicate its success in Poland, where Malayali was launched in November.



He had already sold 50,000 bottles of the beer after two months. In the coming days, he will deliver more than 5,000 litres of Malayali beer.



According to Nallur, beer was created before they decided on a name. He and his partner, Sargheve Sukumaran, experienced numerous failures during the protracted process of developing the beverage before tasting success.



“Making a new brew was never an easy task, and we faced failures on the way. It was on the third try that the ingredients all fell in place,” Nallur recounted.



He stated that a Polish restaurant approached them about brewing the craft beer, which gradually gained popularity. He claimed that the smoothness of the beer impressed customers.



“The next question before us was a name for the beer. We started looking for unique names that could connect us to where we belong. Without much ado, the name Malayali stuck and we applied for a trademark,” added Nallur.



In future, the Kerala native hopes to expand his business to other European countries.