Kerala State Lottery 'Akshaya AK-477' to be declared today at 3 pm; check out details

The Kerala State Lottery Department will proclaim the winners of 'Akshaya AK-477' today at 3 pm. Whoever has put their faith in fate and tried their luck at the lottery can see the results here keralalotteryresult.net.

The winner of the Kerala state lottery will take home the prize of Rs 70 lakh. The person who comes second will win a prize of Rs 5 lakh and the third prize winner will get Rs 1 lakh.

The winner of the consolation prize will get Rs 8,000.

The fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth prize winners will get Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100, respectively.

Kerala lottery programme is one of its kind in the country. It was launched in 1967 when all other private lotteries were banned in India.

The department inspired other states to start their own lotteries and soon many states jumped into the bandwagon by running their own lotteries.

There are seven weekly lotteries conducted by the Kerala State Lottery Department now. These are Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya and Pournami lotteries. The draw is conducted at 3:00 PM every day at Sree Chithira Home Auditorium, Pazhavangadi, East Fort, Thiruvananthapuram.

In addition to the weekly lotteries listed above, Kerala State runs several seasonal 'bumper' lotteries: Xmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, Thiruvonam and Pooja.

Here's how you can check the lottery result:

Visit the Kerala Lotteries' official website -- keralalotteryresult.net or click here.

Find 'Kerala Lottery Result 23.12.2020 Akshaya AK-477' and click on it.

A new page will display 'Akshaya AK-477' lottery results.

Alao Read: US financial body announces $54 million investment to support India's infra projects

Also Read: US Q3 GDP estimate gets a slight upgrade to 33.4% growth