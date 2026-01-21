Khawaja Asif inaugurates 'fake' Pizza Hut in Pakistan. Netizens say, '5th gen warfare looking delicious'

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif became the talk of the town after he inaugurated what was seemingly a new Pizza Hut outlet in Sialkot. In an egg-on-the-face moment for Asif, the company clarified that it was an unauthorised food outlet using Pizza Hut's brand name and identity hours after the videos from the inauguration went viral.

In a formal statement, the company said, "Pizza Hut Pakistan informs our valued customers that an unauthorised outlet falsely using the Pizza Hut name and branding has recently opened in Sialkot Cantonment. This outlet is not associated with Pizza Hut Pakistan, or Yum! Brands. It does not follow Pizza Hut International recipes, quality protocols, food safety and operational standards."

The company has filed a formal complaint with the relevant authorities to stop the misuse of its trademark and ensure immediate action. It also mentioned that the compant has a total of 16 outlets in Pakistan -- 14 in Lahore and 2 in Islamabad.

Pizza Hut Pakistan statement

Source: X/@adeelraja

After this, netizens decided to have a field day and shared some fun takes on the entire situation. "5th generation warfare is looking delicious," a netizen said.

"Classic Pakistan move - even the fast food is fake, just like half the promises from these clowns," a user commented.

"Pakistan's defence minister proudly inaugurated a Pizza Hut that wasn't a Pizza Hut. Pizza Hut officially clarified that the outlet is not associated with Pizza Hut Pakistan. It does not follow Pizza Hut's international recipes, quality protocols, food safety and operational standards. Imagine ‘Defence Minister’ of a country not knowing about the authenticity of a fast food outlet (sic)," another user said.

Referencing an old claim by Asif when asked for proof of downing an Indian jet during Operation Sindoor, a social media user said, "Where is the proof of this Pizza Hut? It's all over social media."

"In Pakistan, even fast food runs on fiction. No wonder their generals wear medals instead of results," yet another user reacted.