Knife-wielding man beheads women, kills two more at French crunch; many injured

Days after a gruesome beheading of a teacher in Paris, another suspected terrorist attack took place at a church in the French city of Nice today when a knife-wielding man beheaded a woman and killed two more people. The attack took place inside the church, and many more people are believed to be injured.

The attacker, who was shouting "Allahu Akbar (God is greatest), has been taken into custody. Of the three people killed during the attack, one was a church warden.

Police shot the attacker while he was being detained. The police have taken him to the hospital and is believed to alive.

"Enough is enough.. It's time now for France to exonerate itself from the laws of peace in order to definitively wipe out Islamo-fascism from our territory," Nice's mayor Christian Estrosi said, reported Reuters.

Estrosi said the women victim, who was beheaded, was killed in a "horrible way".

The mayor said the way the attack took place matches the acts of those who beheaded a teacher named Samuel Paty in Conflans Saine Honorine, Paris.

Notably, a French middle school teacher in a suburb of Paris was decapitated earlier this month by a terrorist of a Chechen origin. He had said he wanted to take revenge against the teacher for showing cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad in a class.

While this has prompted officials as well as citizens to assert their fundamental right to display cartoons, Muslims across many countries have expressed anger against Emmanuel Macron government for allegedly supporting the so-called "anti-Islam" agenda.

Also read: India condemns attack against French President over stand on 'radical Islam'