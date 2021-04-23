Kolkata FF Result Today 23.4.2021: Satta Matka gaming style Kolkata Fatafat Online Result lucky numbers, bazi timings

The Kolkata FF Fatafat lottery is an extremely popular lottery played inside Kolkata. This game is organised by the Kolkata FF city authority on all 7 days of the week. This game can be played 8 times from Monday to Saturday. It is played 4 times on Sunday.

Kolkata FF Fatafat results today

All those who tried their luck in this lottery can check the results at the official Kolkata FF lottery website-- kolkataff.com. Winning numbers for the first bazi have already been declared on the official Kolkata FF website. The lucky number for the first round is 289.

Here's when the numbers of the other bazis will be updated on the Kolkata FF website

1st Bazi time-- 10:03 am

2nd Bazi time-- 11:33 am

3rd Bazi time-- 01:03 pm

4th Bazi time-- 02:33 pm

5th Bazi time-- 04:03 pm

6th Bazi time-- 05:33 pm

7th Bazi time-- 07:03 pm

8th Bazi time-- 08:33 pm

Who can play Kolkata FF?

Only people who are physically present inside Kolkata can participate in this game as it is played only inside city boundaries.

How to play Kolkata FF?

Those who want to try their luck in this lottery can log onto the official website. There are multiple 'bazis' that participants will have to guess in order to win this game.

In this lottery, which is a gambling game, participants have to calculate the passing record number. The game is tough and requires prior practice before one can actually participate in it. Those interested can watch YouTube tutorials on how to play this game.

