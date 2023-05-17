‘Lady Singham’ cop dies in accident, family suspects foul play

A woman sub-inspector of Assam Police has died after her car collided with a truck, officials said. The sub-inspector was involved in various controversies throughout the course of her career.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday. Sub-inspector Junmoni Rabha, famously known as ‘Lady Singham’ or the ‘Dabangg Cop’, was in her private car when it collided with a container truck. The two vehicles collided near Sarubhugia village under the Jakhalabandha police station of Kaliabor Sub-Division, PTI reported.

The police received information at around 2.30 am and immediately rushed to the scene. The sub-inspector was rushed to a hospital, where she was declared dead.

"After getting intimation at around 2:30 am, a police patrol party reached the spot and took her to a nearby hospital. Doctors there declared her dead," Pawan Kalita, the Jakhalabandha Police Station Officer-in-Charge, said.

The police seized the container truck, but the driver has yet to be located.

The police are unaware as to why the sub-inspector, clad in civilian apparel, was headed to upper Assam in a private vehicle with no security. The reasons for her travel are being investigated.

Rabha’s family has approached Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma and has demanded an impartial investigation, suspecting foul play.

The victim’s mother, Sumitra Rabha, has alleged that the murder was “planfully created” and has demanded that the “unidentified racquet” responsible be put to justice.

Junmoni Rabha was cremated in Guwahati following a post-mortem examination in Nagaon Civil Hospital.

The CID has conveyed intentions of probing the accident and the pre-existing extortion cases filed against the sub-inspector.

Assam Director General of Police Gyanendra Pratap Singh revealed that an FIR was registered against Junmoni Rabha was registered on Monday at North Lakhimpur Police Station. The FIR covered various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including crimes such as extortion, robbery, attempt to cause death, criminal conspiracy, dacoity and wrongful confinement.

The sub-inspector was also wrapped in another controversy earlier last year when she arrested her fiance on charges of fraud, shortly before being arrested under the case as well. Rabha had her service suspended. The suspension was later lifted, and the sub-inspector resumed duty.