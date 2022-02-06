Lata Mangeshkar embarks on her final journey covered in tricolour

Singing legend Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains, draped in the national flag, were taken in a truck from her residence in south Mumbai to Shivaji Park in Dadar on Sunday evening for the funeral, which will be held with full state honours.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, noted actor Anupam Kher, lyricist Javed Akhtar and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali were among those who paid tributes to Mangeshkar at her residence on Pedder Road in south Mumbai, located about 8 km from the Shivaji Park, before her mortal remains were taken for the last rites.

A large number of people also thronged the roads from where the cortege passed as the 92-year-old melody queen embarked on her final journey.

She died in a hospital here on Sunday morning following multi-organ failure.

Before Mangeshkar's mortal remains were kept in the truck decked with flowers and a huge photograph of the singer, the police and military personnel gave a ceremonial salute and a band played the national anthem.

Some of her family members, including sister and veteran singer Asha Bhosale, accompanied the mortal remains in the truck.

Maharashtra Protocol Minister Aaditya Thackeray was present on the occasion.

Those who paid tributes to Mangeshkar at her residence included Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Nanda, filmmakers Ashutosh Gowariker, Madhur Bhandarkar, actor Shraddha Kapoor and music composer Lalit Pandit.

The truck, escorted by a military police jeep, will move through the Haji Ali junction, Worli Naka, Poddar Hospital Chowk, Old Passport Office, Siddhivinayak temple, Cadel Road and later reach the Shivaji Park in Dadar.

