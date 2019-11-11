Lata Mangeshkar returns home from Breach Candy after treatment for chest infection

Renowned playback singer Lata Mangeshkar has been brought back home after bein treated for chest infection at Breach Candy Hospital. She was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital after she complained of difficulty in breathing during the early hours of Monday.

Lata Mangeshkar was brought to the hospital at around 2:00 am in critical condition, according to hospital sources.

She was later discharged after treatment and is recovering at her residence. "Team of Lata Mangeshkar: Lata Mangeshkar had chest infection so she was taken to Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai today. She is now back at her home and is recovering," news agency ANI reported.

Mangeshkar, who has lent her voice to over 1,000 songs in Hindi alone, was awarded the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honour in the country, in 2001.