'Left kidney on sale': Tenants look for hope amid soaring rent in IT city Bengaluru

House hunting is increasingly becoming a difficult task in cities like Bengaluru, with people having to deal with soaring rent and unusually high security deposit demands from landlords.

Recently, a man took to LinkedIn to share a similar instance. In his post, he mentioned about the difficulties of finding a place in the Indiranagar area of Bengaluru.

He also shared a few pictures of posters, which read "Left kidney on sale. Need money to fund the security deposit amount landlords are asking for (just kidding), but I need a house in Indiranagar, scan for profile." The poster also had a QR code attached to it.

Interestingly, the post instantly managed to connect with the users on the platform who may have experienced the problem at some point of time.

"The only way to find your heaven in Indiranagar is to sell both kidneys," said a user. Another one said, "Then you need to sell the right kidney to pay for the brokerage as well."

High rent is just one aspect of the many problems that house hunters have been through in the recent times. According to reports, flat owners are also considering factors like college details and LinkedIn profiles, to name a few.

A man in Bengaluru was recently rejected by a landlord for not having a degree from the IIMs and the IITs, as per a report by India Today.

The report added that the flat could not be rented out to him because the owner would only give it to people from specific colleges like IIMs, IITs or ISB.

A half yearly report (January-June 2022) by No Broker, a property rental and buying portal, showed that on average, rents increased by 12 per cent in most metro cities across the country, mostly fuelled by return to offices forcing relocation. However, rents increased the highest in Bengaluru at 16.7%, it said.

Another report by No Broker in June 2022, claimed rents in gated housing communities like apartments saw a hike in rent by a whopping 40 per cent, The Hindu reported.

