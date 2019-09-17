LIC Assistant recruitment 2019 begins for 8,000 jobs; check exam schedule, fee, other details

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has invited online applications to fill vacancies for the post of Assistants. The LIC Assistant Recruitment 2019 notification has been released on the official LIC website, licindia.in. There are more than 8,000 vacancies available in various states and regions across the country.

The online procedure to apply for the post of LIC Assistant has started from today, September 17, 2019, and the last date to apply for the job is October 1, 2019, LIC mentioned on its website.

The call letter for the examination can be downloaded between October 15 and 22. The preliminary examination will be held on October 21 and 22, this year.

Candidates applying for the LIC Assistant post will be shortlisted through a two tier process--online preliminary test followed by pre-recruitment test. Candidates who will clear both the tests will be allowed to go under pre-recruitment medical test.

LIC Assistant Recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of Life Insurance Corporation of India, licindia.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Careers' to open the link 'Recruitment of Assistant 2019'

Step 3: Now, click on the 'Zone' link and then on the 'Division' link

Step 4: The link redirects the candidates to the online registration page

Step 5: To register application, choose the tab 'Click here for New Registration' and enter name, contact details and email address

Step 6: A provisional registration number and password will be generated by the system and displayed on the screen. Candidates should note down the provisional registration number and password. An email and SMS indicating the provisional registration number and password will also be sent

Step 7: Fill up form and upload all the required documents

Step 8: Click on 'Final Submit' only after verifying and ensuring that the uploaded photograph and signature, and other details filled by you are correct.

Step 9: Make fee payment and save the registration number and password for future use.

Application fee:

General category candidates will have to pay Rs 510 plus GST charges to apply for LIC Assistant post. For SC/ST and PwD candidates, the form fee is Rs 85.

The LIC Assistant Recruitment is organised to fill up vacant position in the divisional offices of LIC under Central, Eastern, East-Central, Northern, Northern Central, Southern, South Central, and Western Zones.