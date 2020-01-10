Lunar Eclipse 2020: How and where to watch Chandra Grahan live stream on January 10

Lunar Eclipse 2020: Today is the first lunar eclipse of 2020. This lunar eclipse will start at 10:37 pm on January 10. The lunar eclipse will be penumbral, which means that the earth will be blocking some of the sunlight from reaching the moon and only the outer shadow will fall on the moon.

This celestial event is also known as 'Wolf Moon' because this lunar eclipse will coincidentally happen on a full moon day, which takes place every 29.5 days.

Here's how to watch Chandra Grahan 2020 streamed live:

The Chandra Grahan will be streamed live on the CosmoSapiens' official Youtube channel at 10:37 pm. The eclipse will create its maximum shadow at around 12:40 am tomorrow. The lunar eclipse will end at 2:42 am. The Chandra Grahan will last for almost 4 hours. During this time almost 90 per cent of the moon will be covered by the partial shadow region of the earth.

The penumbral/lunar eclipse will be visible in the southern and central parts of the country. However, for the people living in northern states -- Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and others -- it would be difficult to watch this lunar eclipse because of cold weather, snowfall, rain and cloudy skies.

Apart from India, the lunar eclipse can be viewed from the continents such as Asia, Africa, Europe, and Australia. The lunar eclipse will not be visible from the US as the county, at that point of time, will be facing the Sun.

What is a lunar eclipse or Chandra Grahan?

During a lunar eclipse, the Earth blocks the light of Sun from reaching Moon. This celestial event happens when the moon is passing behind the earth. Scientifically, when a lunar eclipse happens, the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon.

In 2020, six eclipses will occur -- four lunar eclipses -- on January 10, June 5, July 5 and November 30; and two solar eclipses -- June 21 and December 14.

Also read: Lunar eclipse 2020: Check timings in india, when and where to watch Chandra Grahan

Also Read: Lunar Eclipse 2020: Date, timing in India, where to watch Chandra Grahan