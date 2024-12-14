'Maar lo jhaapad...': YesMadam CEO issues apology after backlash over mental health survey stunt

Mayank Arya, the CEO of YesMadam, a Noida-based salon home service startup, has issued an apology following backlash over what critics called a "cheap PR stunt." The controversy arose after the company seemingly "fired" 100 employees who had spoken out about being overworked, only to later reveal it as part of a mental health awareness campaign.

In a video message, Arya admitted that while the campaign's intentions were genuine, its execution and messaging fell short, leading to widespread miscommunication.

“People gave [a] lot of things, ‘ki ye sasta PR hai, chappalen maaro inko, kisi ne to ye tak comment kiya ki jhaapad maaro. Maar lo…maar lo jhaapad’,” he said in a video posted on his LinkedIn handle. “...ye communication galat gaya…meri intentions sahi thi...,” he added, saying, “Lord Krishna also told Arjun that if you’re right, go all in”. “I apologise from the bottom of my heart…Dil se… if I’ve hurt someone. No one has been fired, no emails were sent and there was no panic situation in the company and every employee participated in this campaign,” he said.

He also referenced Mahatma Gandhi, along with Elon Musk and Steve Jobs, pointing out that their ideas were initially met with ridicule, but eventually, people rallied behind them.

A screenshot that circulated widely on social media last week suggested that YesMadam had terminated 100 employees following an internal mental health survey. The company faced accusations of firing those who reported feeling overworked, leading to significant backlash. In response, YesMadam swiftly issued a detailed 3-page clarification, explaining that the controversial announcement was a strategic move intended to raise awareness about the widespread issue of workplace stress in India.

In a 3-page LinkedIn post, YesMadam emphasized that the campaign, which initially implied that employees had been dismissed due to stress, was purposely designed to spotlight this critical problem. The company also took the opportunity to introduce its "Happy 2 Heal" program and India's first-ever "De-Stress Leave" policy, underscoring its commitment to employee well-being. YesMadam clarified that no employees had actually been fired and apologized for any distress caused by the campaign.