Business Today
‘Making friends is good, but…’: Bengaluru man shares hilarious WhatsApp conversation of scamster giving him philosophical lesson

The entire conversation has left Twitterati amused and they shared similar screenshots and experiences on the social media platform.

The man was initially suspicious of the scamster, so he decided to play along. The man was initially suspicious of the scamster, so he decided to play along.

A Bengaluru man, who was recently contacted by a scamster on WhatsApp, shared a hilarious conversation he had with him on Twitter. The conversation started after the scamster texted a fraudulent message to the man and then after getting advice of not being double faced in life, he replied with a message saying how money is important in life.


"Hi, this is Vien, I am from Global Group of Companies, Are you looking for a part-time job or permanent job that will help you to earn 500-5000 in just 5-30 minutes?," the scamster wrote.


The man was initially suspicious of the scamster, so he decided to play along. He wrote, “I want to make friends.” and then said, “That are loyal and not two faced like most of the people on this planet.” To which, the scamster replied, "Making friends is good, but making money is much better...Life is not just about love and friends, think of yourself first, think first how will you survive in this world.”


The entire conversation has left Twitterati amused and they shared similar screenshots and experiences on the social media platform. “A lesson of self-love,” a user wrote. Another one commented, “can’t argue with that.” “Making friends is good....making money with Friends is better 😅,” a third user said.


"This conversation is worth a lot bro," one user wrote. "These people are more honest than people I see and encounter every day. Talking with them is more real than the people I see around. Love him," another user wrote. "Scammer got philosophical real quick," a user commented.


Here are some tips for protecting yourself from such scams:

  • Never give out your personal information, such as your bank account number or password, to someone you don't know.
  • Be skeptical of unsolicited messages, especially those from people claiming to be from banks or other financial institutions.
  • If you're unsure about a message, you can always contact the company or organization directly to verify its authenticity.
  • You can also report scams to the authorities, such as the police or the cybercrime cell.

Published on: Jun 06, 2023, 8:52 PM IST
