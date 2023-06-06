‘Making friends is good, but…’: Bengaluru man shares hilarious WhatsApp conversation of scamster giving him philosophical lesson

A Bengaluru man, who was recently contacted by a scamster on WhatsApp, shared a hilarious conversation he had with him on Twitter. The conversation started after the scamster texted a fraudulent message to the man and then after getting advice of not being double faced in life, he replied with a message saying how money is important in life.



"Hi, this is Vien, I am from Global Group of Companies, Are you looking for a part-time job or permanent job that will help you to earn 500-5000 in just 5-30 minutes?," the scamster wrote.

a whatsapp scammer taught me a valuable lesson today 🙇🏻 pic.twitter.com/RVueXDl9Cr — Mahesh (@mister_whistler) June 4, 2023



The man was initially suspicious of the scamster, so he decided to play along. He wrote, “I want to make friends.” and then said, “That are loyal and not two faced like most of the people on this planet.” To which, the scamster replied, "Making friends is good, but making money is much better...Life is not just about love and friends, think of yourself first, think first how will you survive in this world.”



The entire conversation has left Twitterati amused and they shared similar screenshots and experiences on the social media platform. “A lesson of self-love,” a user wrote. Another one commented, “can’t argue with that.” “Making friends is good....making money with Friends is better 😅,” a third user said.



"This conversation is worth a lot bro," one user wrote. "These people are more honest than people I see and encounter every day. Talking with them is more real than the people I see around. Love him," another user wrote. "Scammer got philosophical real quick," a user commented.

Can't argue with that — Ehmad Zubair (@ehmadzubair) June 5, 2023

Making friends is good....making money with Friends is better 😅 — Ruchi Bhatia 📚 ✍️🚴‍♂️🍻🇮🇳 (@rucsb) June 4, 2023

Tedx WhatsApp 😂 — Srikanth (@srizz_7) June 4, 2023



