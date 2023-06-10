Manipur violence: Drop box set up at BJP MLA's home in Imphal to return weapons snatched from security forces anonymously

A drop box meant to return weapons looted from security forces has been set up at the home of BJP legislator from Imphal East, L Susindro Meitei.

A large poster at a covered shed outside the BJP leader's house says: "Please drop your snatched weapons here" both in English and Meitei language. Below it is a tagline saying "feel free to do so", an indication that questions will not be asked how the weapons were in their possession in the first place.

A few weapons including a couple of automatic rifles and live ammunition belts were actually present in the box, news agency PTI reported.

The move comes as in early May, large numbers of weapons were looted from police stations when ethnic violence broke out in the state of Manipur. Since then both Chief Minister N Biren Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have appealed to people to surrender their weapons.

In collaboration with state police, army and para-military forces have been carrying out combing operations to defang communities and bring back peace in the state.

At least 35 weapons and warlike stores were recovered during joint combing operations by security forces on Friday, an official said, as per PTI.

In the ethnic violence in Manipur, about 100 people lost their lives and 310 others were injured. Meanwhile, about 37,450 people are currently sheltered in 272 relief camps.

It was on May 3 when the clashes first broke out after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

It must be noted that Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals Nagas and Kukis constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

