Manipur violence: Two injured as security forces, mobs clash in Imphal; Chhattisgarh CM says 'state is burning'

As mobs clashed with security forces overnight in Imphal town and attempts were made to torch the houses of BJP leaders, officials on Saturday claimed that two civilians were injured in the incident.

Separately, automatic gunfire was reported from Kwakta in Bishnupur district of Manipur and Kangvai in Churachandpur district through the night. An attempt was also made to loot weapons from Iringbam police station in Imphal West, news agency PTI reported. However, no weapons were stolen.

Army, Assam Rifles and Manipur Rapid Action Force held joint marches till midnight through the state capital to halt rioters from congregating. A mob of approximately 1,000 people came together to try and burn down buildings near the palace compound.

RAF fired tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd.

Another mob tried to set the house of Biswajeet, MLA on fire. RAF column, however, dispersed the crowd. Another mob surrounded the BJP office post midnight at Sinjemai, but could not do any harm as an Army column dispersed it.

Similarly, a crowd tried to vandalise the home of Sharda Devi, BJP (women's wing) president near Porampet in Imphal around midnight. Security forces managed to disperse the youth.

About 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki community people in Manipur that broke out a month ago. The state government has imposed a curfew on 11 districts and banned internet services in a bid to stop the spread of rumours in the state.

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel on Friday slammed the Centre saying that Prime Minister and Union Minister were preoccupied with the Karnataka elections when the situation in Manipur was deteriorating.

"Prime Minister, Home Minister were busy in the Karnataka elections when the situation in Manipur was worsening. The Home Minister recently visited Manipur and stayed there for four days but the situation did not improve, instead, the violence was continuously increasing and the state is burning," CM Baghel said, as per ANI.

Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals - Nagas and Kukis - constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

(With agency inputs)

