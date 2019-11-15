Marjaavan box office prediction: Sidharth Malhotra's film hits theatres today, likely to earn Rs 4-5 cr on Day 1

Sidharth Malhotra, Ritesh Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh starring Marjaavan hits theatres today. The trailer of the film has been received well by the audience due to its over-the-top action, drama, and music.

The film directed by Milap Zaveri revolves around the characters of Sidharth Malhotra and Ritesh Deshmukh. Tara Sutaria, last seen in her debut film Student of the Year is paired opposite Sidharth Malhotra in the film.

According to trade analyst Girish Johar, the movie is likely to earn Rs 4-5 crore on Day 1 of its release. In an interview to Indian Express, he said, "Marjaavan is looking like a commercial masala entertainer. Milap Zaveri is coming with this film after Satyameva Jayate, which was again a mass entertainer. It is after a long time a film is coming which will cater to the B and C towns and the audience of hardcore action drama. Riteish Deshmukh is the key element of this film. He has played a dwarf villain, and he is looking fabulous. The songs have also been appreciated," said Johar.

There is a lot of buzz around Sidharth and Ritesh coming together for a film after Ek Villian in 2014.

Girish added, "Sidharth and Riteish are coming together after Ek Villain. People have liked their combination and they have been appreciated in the past. Milap has also helmed box office hits in the past. Now, it all depends on how the audience find the content of the film."