Mark Zuckerberg undergoes surgery to replace ACL torn during martial arts training, shares update

Meta Platforms Inc Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg on Friday said he tore his ACL and had surgery to get it replaced, an injury sustained while training for a mixed martial arts (MMA) fight.

The 39-year-old shared the news on social media. He also posted a picture of himself from his hospital bed.

"Tore my ACL sparring and just got out of surgery to replace it. Grateful for the doctors and team taking care of me. I was training for a competitive MMA fight early next year, but now that's delayed a bit. Still looking forward to doing it after I recover. Thanks to everyone for the love and support," his post on Instagram reads.

Zuckerberg took up MMA during the pandemic. From that time, his involvement has moved past casual, having built an octagonal fighting ring in his backyard.

In May, Zuckerberg took part in his first Jiu-Jitsu tournament and also won gold and silver medals. “Competed in my first jiu jitsu tournament and won some medals for the Guerrilla Jiu Jitsu team. Thanks to Dave Camarillo, Khai Wu, and James Terry for training me!," Zuckerberg wrote.

He also shared some pictures of him competing and winning the tournament.

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is a predominantly ground-based martial art, using the principles of leverage, angles, pressure and timing, as well as knowledge of the human anatomy, in order to achieve a non-violent submission of one’s opponent.

Zuckerberg is the founder, chairman and CEO of Meta, which he originally founded as Facebook in 2004. He is responsible for setting the overall direction and product strategy for the company.

In October 2021, Facebook rebranded to Meta to reflect all of its products and services across its family of apps and a focus on developing social experiences for the metaverse — moving beyond 2D screens toward immersive experiences like augmented and virtual reality to help build the next evolution in social technology.

