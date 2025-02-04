scorecardresearch
'Maza aayega...': Little girl confesses to mother on ordering Kinder Joy from Blinkit in cute video, Blinkit reacts

'Maza aayega...': Little girl confesses to mother on ordering Kinder Joy from Blinkit in cute video, Blinkit reacts

In the video, the young girl cautiously approaches her mother with an adorably guilty face. She asks, “Mummy, daantogi nahi na? Batao na, daantogi toh nahi?"

A video of a little girl from Patna, Bihar, went viral. (Photos: Era Sinha/Instagram) A video of a little girl from Patna, Bihar, went viral. (Photos: Era Sinha/Instagram)

A little girl from Patna, Bihar, has become the internet’s newest sweetheart after a video of her nervously confessing to secretly ordering a Kinder Joy from Blinkit went viral. The clip, shared by her mother, Era Sinha, on Instagram, has left social media users grinning ear to ear.

In the video, the young girl cautiously approaches her mother with an adorably guilty face. “Mummy, daantogi nahi na? Batao na, daantogi toh nahi? (Mummy, you won’t scold me, right? Tell me),” she asks, her voice dripping with hesitation.

Her mother, sensing something was up, responds with a simple, “Kyu? (Why?).” Then comes the big reveal—“Hum Blinkit se Kinder Joy order kiye (I ordered a Kinder Joy from Blinkit).”

Caught between amusement and disbelief, her mother questions her daughter’s timing, “Kyun? Kya karogi khaa ke? Abhi khana khana ka time hai. (Why? What will you do eating it now? It’s mealtime).”

But the little girl doesn’t miss a beat. Flashing a mischievous grin, she declares, “Maza aayega. Kya khana khana khana khana,” making her case with pure, unfiltered charm.

The video’s cuteness didn’t go unnoticed by Blinkit, which chimed in with a playful nod to her catchphrase, commenting, “sahi baat hai maza aayega (That’s right, it will be fun).”

Watch the video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Era Sinha (@era_sinha)

Netizens can't get enough of the girl's cuteness!

Social media erupted with reactions. One user wrote, “Me convincing my mother sounds exactly the same. ‘Kya khana khana khana,’ fr.” Another added, “Life is too short to argue, just say ‘maza aayega’ and move on!” A third simply couldn’t get over her infectious energy, commenting, “The way she said ‘maza aayega,’ too precious.”

Published on: Feb 04, 2025, 11:06 AM IST
