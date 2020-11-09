McDonald's Chicken McGrill burger back on menu after online petition rallies netizens

Finally, some good news for Chicken McGrill burger lovers. An online petition and countless social media posts later, McDonald's announced on Monday that its Chicken McGrill burger is back on the menus in North and East India on "popular demand". Between under-development COVID vaccines showing promise and this much-awaited comeback, 2020 might actually end on a positive note.

"You guys did it. Chicken #McgrillisBack on popular demand in stores near you. You read it right, YOU WIN," McDonald's said in a social media post.

The fast food giant said that patrons can either visit the nearest McDonald's outlets or go online to get their hands on a Chicken McGrill starting November 9. The fine print in the post did clarify that burger is available at McDonald's restaurants in North and East India.

Notably, the fast food restaurant chain had called off the burger last year because it was reportedly one of the least favourite items on the menu. But the internet agreed to disagree.

A change.org petition by Disha Prakash drew netizens' attention to the cause. Influencers, including actress Neha Dhupia, stand-up comedian Abhishek Upmanyu, radio jockey Abhinav, pitched in, demanding on social media platforms to bring back the Chicken Mc Grill.

Another petition is live now, which wants the Chicken McGrill back on McDonald's menu in West and South India. Freya Fernandes, who is behind this petition, said that she was elated to find that her only favourite burger was back in North and East India, but she was "really upset" when she found that it was still scarce in her hometown Mumbai.

The charm of the Chicken McGrill is that it's a simple burger that packs a lot of flavour. It comes with a grilled chicken patty slathered with tangy mint sauce. This is topped with chopped onions and tomatoes. McDonald's also serves a 'Big Hug' avatar of the burger which comes with an extra patty for twice the fun.

