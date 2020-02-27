Meet Class 7 student who trains teachers! Satya Nadella believes she'll change the world

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, who recently visited India, is impressed by a 13-year-old girl for her extraordinary teaching talent. Namya Joshi, a Class 7 student from a Ludiana-based school has been helping her teachers convert class lessons into Minecraft sessions.

Minecraft is a video game in which players create and break apart different kinds of blocks in three-dimensional worlds.

Nadella wrote, "I was energized to meet so many young innovators in India this week, including Namya Joshi who is training teachers around the world on how to use Minecraft as a learning tool. Their empathy, passion and ingenuity will change our world for the better".

So far, Namya has trained more than 100 teachers in her school and around the world on the use of Microsoft tools such as Minecraft, Scratch, Kahoot, and Flipgrid in her school's classrooms.

It all started two years ago when Namya's mother Monica Joshi, who is the IT head at the at St Paul Mittal School in Ludhiana, signed up to become a global Minecraft mentor as part of Microsoft Innovative Educator programme.

And then, one day Joshi found Namya playing with Minecraft: Education Edition. Subsequently, Joshi asked her daughter to create her upcoming lesson in the Minecraft world. The result convinced Joshi about using Minecraft in her school.

After that, the mother-daughter duo started creating more lessons on Minecraft and soon other students and teachers in the school joined them.

Namya has spoken at KEOS2019 - a global education conference in Finland, where she also conducted a workshop for teachers. She has also won the National Minecraft Competition in December 2018 and has been nominated as India's ambassador for Sustainable Development Goals for Children.

