MGKVP 2019 result, merit list released; check on mgkvpexams.in

The Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith (MGKVP) has announced the result as well as the merit list of MGKVP 2019 examinations today. Students who appeared for the exam can check the result on the official website of MGKVP--mgkvpexams.in. Students must note that the MGKVP 2019 result can be accessed online only, and no hard copy of the result will be sent to the candidates.

Steps to check MGKVP 2019 result:

Step 1: Visit the official website mgkvpexams.in.

Step 2: Click on MGKVP 2019 result link.

Step 3: Enter your credential and then click on submit button.

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download the result and take printout of it.

It may be noted that candidates are required to wait for the final cutoffs after the announcement of the result. In addition to this, candidates are advised to keep all the necessary documents handy for the document verification process.

The MGKVP examination is conducted to admit students for the undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma and M.Phil programmes for the 2019-20 academic session.

About MGKVP:

Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith (MGKVP) is a public university in Varanasi. It is one of the largest state universities in Uttar Pradesh.