MHT CET CAP Round 1 Allotment Result 2019 released; check on dse19.mahacet.org.in

MHT CET CAP Round 1 Allotment Result 2019: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (MH CET) Cell has declared CAP round 1 allotment result. Candidates who have appeared for the CAP round 1 examination can check the result on MH CET's official website dse19.mahacet.org.in. The result has released for direct allotment to second year of four year degree courses in Engineering and technology 2019-2020. The result is available only online. Candidates will require their Application ID and date of Birth to access the allotment result.

How to check MHT CET CAP Round 1 Allotment Result 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website of State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra on dse19.mahacet.org.in

Step 2: click on 'View Provisional Allotment for CAP Round I'

Step 3: Enter application number, date of birth to check allotment result.

Step 4: Click on continue button

Step 5: Result will be displayed on screen

Step 6: Download the result.

Candidates whose names are mentioned in the list are eligible for admission in second year of undergraduate courses of technical domain.