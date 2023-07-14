Miraculous surgery! Boy's 'decapitated' head reattached by Israeli doctors

In a groundbreaking medical feat, Israeli physicians performed a surgery to reattach the head of a 12-year-old Arab boy, Suleiman Hassan, after a horrific accident left him internally decapitated, reported Times of Israel.

The boy, Suleiman Hassan, was riding his bicycle when he was hit by a car. The impact of the collision caused his head to be severed from his body. The severity of the injury was such that the ligaments holding the rear base of his skull were severely damaged, leaving it disconnected from the top vertebrae of his spine.

The boy was rushed to Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem, where he underwent a 12-hour surgery to reattach his head. The surgery was led by Dr. Ohad Einav, a neurosurgeon at Hadassah.

“Last month, Suleiman, a 12 year old Palestinian boy was in a horrific car accident while riding his bike. He sustained life threatening injuries when his head was severed from his neck,” Israel, the State of Israel’s official Twitter account run by its foreign ministry said in a tweet.

Last month, Suleiman, a 12 year old Palestinian boy was in a horrific car accident while riding his bike.



He sustained life threatening injuries when his head was severed from his neck.



The child was airlifted to the Hadassah Medical Center and underwent an emergency… pic.twitter.com/wTuQ1IZH3Q — Israel ישראל 🇮🇱 (@Israel) July 11, 2023

“The child was airlifted to the Hadassah Medical Center and underwent an emergency procedure. This week, Suleiman was released from the hospital. His father thanked the medical staff and said (he) will be grateful for the rest of my life for saving my only precious son,” the State of Israel’s official Twitter account said.

The doctors fought for Hassan's life in the operating room, using innovative technology and new plates and fixations in the damaged area. Their expertise and quick decision-making played a crucial role in saving the boy's life.

“Our ability to save the child was thanks to our knowledge and the most innovative technology in the operating room,” Einav was quoted as saying by the Times of Israel.

The surgery took place in June, but the results were not made public until July. “The fact that such a child has no neurological deficits or sensory or motor dysfunction and that he is functioning normally and walking without an aid after such a long process is no small thing,” Einav further added.

Einav further mentioned that his team faced an additional challenge because of the patient's age. “(The) large size of a child’s head relative to an adult means they are more susceptible. This is not a common surgery at all, and especially not on children and teens. A surgeon needs knowledge and experience to do this,” he said.

Throughout the ordeal, Hassan's father remained by his son's side. Expressing his gratitude to the medical staff, he said, "I will thank you all my life for saving my dear only son. Bless you all." He further acknowledged the professionalism, technology, and quick decision-making of the trauma and orthopedics team that saved his son's life.

Also Read: WATCH: Chandrayaan 3 mission director overwhelmed after successful launch of ISRO mission