Monsoon fury: Himachal University suspends classes till Aug 19, death toll in state rises to 55

The Himachal Pradesh University has announced the suspension of classes till August 19, 2023, due to heavy rainfall in the state. The state university has issued a notification and said that the examinations to be held during this time will be cancelled.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a red alert for Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand and forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours.

The Himachal Pradesh University’s order stated: “Due to torrential rains, various landslides, blockage of roads and keeping in view the safety and security of students, the Vice-Chancellor has ordered that the teaching activities in H.P. University will remain suspended till 19-08-2023. The H.P. University Library shall also remain closed up to 20-08-2023. The teaching and non-teaching staff will continue to attend University as usual.”

At least 55 people lost their lives in landslides and cloudbursts in Himachal Pradesh in the last 60 hours, the state administration said. Deaths were recorded from Solan, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur, Hamirpur, Kangra and Chamba, following which the state government cancelled all Independence Day functions.

On Tuesday, Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the Centre has promised to extend help to the state.

Sukhu said: “Around 55 people have lost their lives in the state till now. The death toll might go up. Restoration work is being done on a war footing. We are focusing on rescuing people who have been trapped. Chandigarh-Shimla 4-lane highway along with other arterial roads opened. Main roads have been opened, states roads will take time to be operational.”

He added: "I spoke to Amit Shah ji yesterday who has assured all help. I also spoke to JP Nadda ji, Kharge ji, Rahul Gandhi ji and Priyanka ji. The reopening of schools will be decided based on weather conditions. One Army helicopter is deployed in Shimla for any emergency."

Sukhu on Monday visited Shimla’s Summer Hill area to inspect the rescue operations. “The local administration is diligently working to clear the debris in order to rescue individuals who may still be trapped,” he said.

WATCH | Shimla's Summer Hill area hit by landslide; few people feared dead, operation underway to rescue stranded persons



CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and state minister Vikramaditya Singh are on present on the spot pic.twitter.com/sjTLSG3qNB — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2023

The Weather Channel India on Tuesday also predicted very heavy downpours in parts of Uttarakhand. IMD on Tuesday said that parts of Dehradun, Pauri, Tehri, Nainital, Champawat, and Udham Singh Nagar were likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Rishikesh recorded the highest amount of rainfall across the country on Monday. Three people were killed and 10 were reported missing in rain-related incidents in the state.

At least 13 more people have also been killed since Friday in neighbouring Uttarakhand state, officials said on Tuesday.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami held a high-level meeting with officials on Monday in regard to the situation arising out of the disaster caused by heavy rainfall in several districts of state. He also conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas on Monday.

PTI reported that fresh cracks appeared in Uttarakhand's Joshimath area, which has raised fear due to heavy rainfall lashed the state. As reported by PTI, 16 families in Joshimath's Sunil village are at risk, raising the possibility of a major landslide in the area.

Heavy rains may lash parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Jharkhand & Himachal Pradesh," the Weather channel update said.

"Today, very heavy downpours may drench parts of Uttarakhand," tweets The Weather Channel India.



"Heavy rains may lash parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Jharkhand & Himachal Pradesh," it… pic.twitter.com/9C6ikZkLZS — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 15, 2023

(With agency inputs)