More thumbs down for Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt's 'Sadak 2' than thumbs up

Trailer of Sanjay Dutt and Alia Bhatt's upcoming movie 'Sadak 2' has received more dislikes than likes on YouTube. The trailer, which was launched on Wednesday morning, has garnered more than 7 million views on YouTube with 3.1 million dislikes against 182k likes on Fox Star Hindi YouTube channel. The trailer of Sadak 2 is trending at number 1 on YouTube.

It seems the netizens have set their hearts against the movie from the very beginning. The aversion towards Sadak 2 has even spilled over to social media platforms other than YouTube. Some comments on the Twitter post containing the trailer claimed that they have disliked it from not only their phones but those in vicinity too.

While social media saw mixed reactions over the trailer, the same trend continued among the film critics too. Film trade analyst and critic Sumit Kadel, in one of his tweets, wrote, "#Sadak2Trailer is Terrible .. such a badly cut trailer with absolutely 0 impact. Really disappointing.. #Sadak2".

#Sadak2Trailer is Terrible .. such a badly cut trailer with absolutely 0 impact. Really disappointing.. #Sadak2 https://t.co/cZ4RcUuVig Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) August 12, 2020 Meanwhile, film critic and trade expert Joginder Tuteja felt that 'Sadak 2' could be the break film industry is looking for in these trying times. In his tweet about the Sadak 2 trailer, he said, "#Sadak2trailer is hard hitting. The film is actually the first truly big budget big screen flick coming on OTT medium. Wonderful to see @duttsanjay in great form and in a kind of role he is loved. @aliaa08 #Aditya are looking good together. #MakrandDeshpande looks terrifying." He also wrote, "It has been almost two decades since @MaheshNBhatt directed a film but #Sadak2 looks like a worthy comeback. Exposing Godmen, he seems to be coming up with an explosive volatile content. Should be a good dramatic watch when it arrives @DisneyPlusHS." It has been almost two decades since @MaheshNBhatt directed a film but #Sadak2 looks like a worthy comeback. Exposing Godmen, he seems to be coming up with an explosive volatile content. Should be a good dramatic watch when it arrives @DisneyPlusHS pic.twitter.com/Z05zg5Xyc9 Joginder Tuteja (@Tutejajoginder) August 12, 2020

Along with Alia Bhatt, Sadak 2 also features Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Mahesh Bhatt's eldest daughter Pooja Bhatt in lead roles. It will release on OTT platform Disney + Hotstar on August 28.