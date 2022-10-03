Mulayam Singh Yadav still in ICU; Samajwadi Party says health stable now

Mulayam Singh Yadav is still in the critical care unit of Medanta hospital in Gurugram. The Samajwadi Party founder is being treated by a team of specialists, Medanta informed on Monday. Mulayam Singh Yadav was shifted to Medanta Hospital's Intensive Critical Unit (ICU) in Gurugram after his health deteriorated on Sunday. Due to health issues, the former UP CM was admitted in the hospital a few days ago.

Samajwadi Party shared the copy of statement issued by Medanta Hospital on Mulayam Singh Yadav's health and wrote, "Respected Netaji is admitted to the 'Critical Care Unit' of Medanta Hospital, Gurugram, and his condition is stable. It is not possible to meet Netaji. So, it is a humble request to all of you to please do not come to the hospital. Information about Netaji's health will be given from time to time."

आदरणीय नेताजी गुरुग्राम के मेदांता अस्पताल की 'क्रिटिकल केयर यूनिट' में भर्ती हैं, उनकी हालत स्थिर है।



नेताजी से मिलना एवं अस्पताल के अंदर जाना संभव नहीं है इसलिए आप सभी से विनम्र निवेदन है कि कृपया अस्पताल ना आएं।



नेताजी के स्वास्थ्य की जानकारी समय समय पर दी जाती रहेगी। pic.twitter.com/NBlzaNIOuu — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) October 3, 2022

The hospital statement read, "Shri Mulayam Singh is currently admitted in Critical Care Unit of Medanta Hospital, Gurgaon, and is being treated by a comprehensive team of specialists."



Mulayam Singh Yadav's son Akhilesh Yadav, daughter in-law Dimple Yadav and brother Shivpal Singh Yadav visited the hospital on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath spoke to Akhilesh Yadav about his father's health.

