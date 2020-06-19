Mumbai-based builder hands over new 19-story building to be used as COVID hospital

A Mumbai-based builder Mehul Sanghavi has handed over his newly constructed 19-story building to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to be used as a COVID-19 care facility. Sanghavi of Shreeji Sharan Developers, has said he was worried about the rising number of coronavirus patients in the Mumbai and wanted to contribute something to help.

Sanghvi told Business Insider that it was a difficult time and was his responsibility to serve the nation with the best of his abilities. "Malad is a COVID hotspot, where cases are likely to double in the next 17 days. When MP Gopal Shetty suggested that we lend the building to the effort, we immediately agreed to do so," he said.

The building on the SV Road in Malad has a total of 130 apartments. Malad is a coronavirus hotspot. Some portion of the area was shut down after Unlock 1.0 because of the exponential rise in cases.

Before turning the building onto the hospital, Sanghavi has already received the Occupation Certificate (OC) from the authorities and was ready to hand it over to the flat owners. But now, Sanghavi has decided to bear the costs for the buyers, by providing them rent for their flats for the period. So far, 300 patients have been transferred to the building, with four patients in an apartment.

As of June 18, Mumbai has recorded a total of 62,799 positive cases. Only 62,799 patients have recovered so far. The city has reported 3,309 deaths, according to BMC data.

