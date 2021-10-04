Mumbai cruise drugs case: Aryan Khan spoke to SRK; wept during interrogation

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan cried continuously during the interrogation by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). It was also revealed that he consumed drugs even during his visit to Dubai, the UK and other countries. The NCB sources also told India Today that they made Aryan speak to his father over the telephone soon after his arrest as part of the legal procedure. The conversation between the two lasted for ~2 minutes.

As per the central agency’s arrest memo, 13 grams of cocaine, 5 grams of MD, 21 grams of charas, and 22 pills of ecstasy and Rs 1.33 lakh were seized during the raid on Cordella Cruises’ Empire Ship. The agency found these drugs hidden in the lens boxes belonging to Aryan Khan and in between the sanitary pads and in medicine boxes of the other accused.

Apart from Aryan Khan, the NCB sleuths arrested Munmun Dhamecha, Arbaaz Merchant, Ismeet Singh, Gomit Chopra, Vikrant Chhokar and Mohak Jaswal. Arbaaz Merchant and Aryan Khan have been friends for around 15 years. “I am filing a bail application for my client, Aryan Khan. I can file it anytime,”Advocate Satish Maneshinde said. The drugs watchdog said they won’t seek further police custody of Aryan Khan.

They were arrested on October 3 (Sunday) at 2pm for consumption, selling and purchasing of contraband. Aryan Khan has been booked under Sections 27 (punishment for consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance), 8C (produce, manufacture, possess, sell or purchase of drugs) and other relevant provisions of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS).

