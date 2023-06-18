Mumbai: Empty rake of EMU derails at Ambarnath Railway Station; traffic hit

An empty rake of an Electrical Multiple Unit (EMU) derailed at Mumbai's Ambarnath railway station, around 8.25 am on Sunday. There were no casualties reported.

Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Central Railways said down traffic between Kalyan and Karjat would be affected. "One rear coach of empty EMU rake derailed in Ambarnath siding at 08.25 hrs on 18.6.2023," a press release issued by the Public Relations Department, Central Railway, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai read.

"Train 18520 DN LTT-VSKP express derailed at Ambarnath station home signal. Down Kalyan to Badlapur section is blocked, and down Badlapur to Karjat section is working. UP Karjat to Kalyan section is working. Efforts are being made to re-rail the coach and restore the traffic as soon as possible. Inconvenience caused to passengers is regretted," it added.

Trains Affected Due to EMU Derailment

Down (DN) traffic between Kalyan to Karjat is affected.

Train 18520 DN LTT-VSKP express detained at Ambarnath station home signal.

One DN Badlapur local- detained at Ulhasnagar station.

One DN Ambarnath local- detained at home signal of Ulhasnagar station.

Down Kalyan to Badlapur section is blocked.

Down Badlapur to Karjat section is working.

UP Karjat to Kalyan section is working.

The train services remained unaffected as the derailment took place on the special route, the official said. Railway officials rushed to the site to ascertain the cause of the derailment.

Earlier this month, a tragic incident of a triple train accident which involved the Chennai-bound Coromandel Express, the Howrah-bound Shalimar Express and a goods train claimed the lives of 291 people.

(With PTI inputs)