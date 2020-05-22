Mumbai liquor shops to begin home delivery outside containment zones today

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has allowed alcohol shops to use e-commerce platforms for doorstep delivery of spirits in Mumbai. The civic body has also allowed online delivery platforms Zomato and Swiggy to deliver alcohol from shops to homes.

BMC permitted home delivery of alcohol a day after Maharashtra government gave its nod to online platforms in this regard. Shops will no longer be able to sell alcohol at their counters. However, they can rope in e-commerce platforms to deliver sealed bottles of liquor outside containment zones. This order comes into effect from midnight on May 22.

"Amendment in guidelines in respect of liquor shops selling liquor in sealed bottles be permitted to operate by selling liquor to the customers by effecting delivery in view of Extension of lockdown and revised guidelines on the measures to be taken for containment of COVID-19", the BMC order said.

The liquor shops in the shops were opened earlier this month, in accordance to guidelines from the Centre, but were soon closed due to crowding and lack of social distancing.

A day before, Swiggy began home delivery of alcohol in Ranchi, whereas Zomato was in talks with Jharkhand government and is likely to begin this service by the end of this week.

