Mumbai's iconic NCPA gives Dilip Piramal Art Gallery a makeover

Mumbai's iconic National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA)--the brainchild of late Jamshed Bhabha and Tata group patriarch JRD Tata--recently launched the newly renovated Dilip Piramal Art Gallery.

In its 35th year, the gallery was considered to be a pioneer among photo galleries in India. It now reopens as a state-of-the-art venue for photography. According to NCPA, Dilip Piramal's generous donation enabled the refurbishment of the gallery.

"The Dilip Piramal Art Gallery will continue the rich legacy of nurturing photography in India and showcasing the best from around the world through exhibitions, workshops and talks," NCPA said.

Dilip Piramal, Chairman, VIP Industries said, “Art & culture along with marvelous infrastructural development, two things Mumbai is famously known for. We are extremely delighted to relaunch the art gallery at NCPA and present to you the best of both the worlds. I am truly grateful for getting this opportunity and I hope there will be more such exhibitions taking place at the NCPA in the coming days.”

In 2019, the centre also underwent a renovation that costed Rs 50 crore which includes Rs 30 crore worth of modern sound, lighting and seating arrangements.

‘Connecting the Unconnected’ - The inaugural exhibition at the gallery is a three-part series on the ongoing mega infrastructural projects in Mumbai. NCPA says it chronicles the journey of the “New Lifeline of Mumbai” and has been curated in collaboration with the Mumbai Metro Rail.

"It's such a great realisation that once the underground metro project is built, one will never get to know the inner workings of this engineering marvel that went into it," Piramal said.

Exhibitions on the Mumbai Coastal Road Project and the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, curated in collaboration with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) respectively, will follow soon.

“It is indeed a momentous occasion for all of us. The credit for which goes to Mr. Piramal for helping NCPA in bringing the art gallery back to life. In 1987, the gallery was first inaugurated by Mr. J.R.D. Tata, Dr. J.J. Bhabha and Pu La Deshpande with a goal to embrace and promote all art forms. We are fortunate to continue the legacy for 35 years. We hope and strive to make Dilip Piramal Art Gallery the next best art destination for people of Mumbai," K.N. Suntook, Chairman, The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) said.

